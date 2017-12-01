Prince Harry & Meghan Markle The Royal Shake-up

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Greet Fans in Nottingham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fresh off announcing their engagement but already in full swing with their royal duties ... shaking hands and probably kissing babies.

The newly-engaged couple visited Nottingham Friday and greeted a throng of adoring fans. The couple was there to raise HIV/AIDS and youth crime awareness. They later hit up the elegant Contemporary, which hosted the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair.

Check it out ... Harry and Meghan certainly are movers and shakers and play the royal couple part flawlessly.