Seth Meyers Goes After Matt Lauer for Sexual Harassment

Seth Meyers ripped Matt Lauer a new one on his show Friday morning over the sexual misconduct that got him fired.

Meyers turned Lauer's own words on him in the interview the former "Today" show host did with Bill O'Reilly. He also joked about the venue that caused Lauer's career to unravel ... the 2014 Sochi Olympics, saying everyone though Bob Costas' pink eye was the grosses thing that happened. As we reported, the woman who lodged the complaint with NBC Monday says it happened at Sochi.

It's interesting ... Meyers is also on NBC.