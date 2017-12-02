JFK's Oil Painting Sells for $162,500 at Auction, Trump's Art Goes for Much Less

There's officially a winner in the presidential art auction showdown between John F. Kennedy and Donald Trump -- it's JFK ... by a landslide.
Kennedy's original oil painting from 1955 sold at Heritage Auctions' Americana & Political Memorabilia auction Saturday for a whopping $162,500. As we reported ... it's signed by JFK and hung in Robert F. Kennedy's Hickory Hill home for years.
Trump's artwork -- a detailed doodle of the NYC skyline -- didn't spark as much frenzied bidding as Kennedy's ... but still sold for a respectable $20,000. Trump's drawing was donated to a charity in 2005.
Heritage Auctions director Tom Slater says art done by U.S. presidents is in high demand these days among collectors ... so the 2 high bidders have to be feeling pretty good about their score.
But maybe one more than the other.