Tommy Lee Jones Had Pro Polo Player Potential, Says Nacho Figueras

One of the best polo players on the planet says a big name Hollywood star could've made a living off the sport ... telling TMZ Sports Tommy Lee Jones is no joke on the pitch!!

We spoke with the David Beckham of polo at LAX about the best celeb player ... and without hesitation, Nacho Figueras says TLJ is hands-down at the top of the list.

Nacho says he's played with Jones many times, so he knows he's a legit force on a horse.