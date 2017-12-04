Costco, Walmart Sued Your Flushable Wipes Ain't the S**t!!!

Costco, Walmart and Target Sued Over Flushable Wipes

Retail giants Walmart, Target and Costco and others are getting sued for blowing out toilets and sewer systems with allegedly "flushable" wet wipes.

Here's the straight poop ... a homeowners association in NY state is making a big stink over several brands of flushable wet wipes sold at the stores. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the wipes claim to be safe for sewers and septic tanks because they break down easily after flushing.

Not so, according to the suit. The HOA says these wipes are built to hold up under the "pressure of scrubbing" ... your anus, that is. That's great news for the wiper, but horrible for the wiper's toilet system, allegedly.

The lawsuit includes several photos of damaged sewage systems, and lays blame squarely on the increased use of flushable wipes.

The HOA says the wipes are costing NY state $18 million a year in dookie damage ... no s**t.

They're suing the retailers and the manufacturers to get the "flushable" label removed until they can truly go down the tubes.