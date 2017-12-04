Gloria Estefan Thanks, Prez Trump For Best No-Show Ever!!!

Gloria Estefan Thanks President Trump for Skipping Kennedy Center Honors

Gloria Estefan is applauding President Trump for staying home and, for once, not stealing the spotlight from her and several other entertainment legends.

We got Gloria Monday at Reagan National in D.C. after her big night with LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, Norman Lear and Carmen de Lavallade at the Kennedy Center Honors. Normally, sitting Presidents always attend the gala, but Trump bowed up -- just the 4th time that's happened.

Pay close attention to this clip ... it might be the first and last time you see Gloria -- vocal opponent of many Trump policies -- say something positive about POTUS.

See? We can all get along. Even when we're clearly not getting along.