Jay-Z & Beyonce Deja Vu

Jay-Z Celebrates 48th Birthday with Beyonce in an Elevator

Either Jay-Z's feeling a little nostalgic, or he and Beyonce just wanted to have a good laugh on his birthday ... by striking a pose in an NYC elevator.

Mr. and Mrs. Carter hit up Angelika Film Center & Cafe Monday night as they celebrated Jay's 48th -- and on their way out rode an elevator to the ground floor.

America's first couple of entertainment did not disappoint, and invited photogs to "come and get it" -- the perfect photo op ... in an elevator. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.

They've obviously come a long way since that now infamous 2014 ride. All they were missing tonight was Solange.

Plum suit, gold chains and the hottest chick in the game bearing his name -- a happy birthday, indeed!