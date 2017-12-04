Trump Campaign Sued I Didn't Leak Your Tax Records ... But You Ruined My Career

President Trump's Campaign Sued by Ex-Staffer

Donald Trump's campaign honchos destroyed the career of a woman by accusing her of undermining his efforts to get elected ... according to a lawsuit filed against Trump's campaign.

Jessica Denson says she was working for the Trump campaign last year, and says other members of the staff made her life a living hell. In the docs, Denson says her direct boss started a rumor she was responsible for the October 2016 leak of Trump's tax returns ... which she denies. She also says campaign staffers attempted to steal her personal laptop, and cyber-bullied her.

Denson, who was a journalist before joining the campaign, says she reported the incidents to Deputy Campaign Manager David Bossie and campaign COO Jeff DeWitt. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, DeWitt responded by sending an internal email accusing Denson of wasting campaign money.

She was never fired, but says she was distressed by the fact they ignored her complaints. Denson's claiming sexual discrimination and defamation ... and suing the Trump campaign for $25 million.