The Weinstein Company Sued by Producers Who Say Harvey Was 'Ticking Time Bomb'

A husband/wife producing team is suing The Weinstein Company, claiming they were lured into a trap because the company knew Harvey was a ticking time bomb and the result was that their project was torpedoed.

Scott Lambert and Alexandra Milchan claim they had a TV crime drama that was supposed to be directed by David O. Russell. Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore were attached.

They say Amazon had agreed to produce 2 seasons at $160 mil, but the project was shelved in the wake of the sex scandal.

The couple says TWC knew about Harvey's alleged sexual misconduct and did nothing, and that's why their project went in the toilet.

They want more than $2 million in damages.