2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke's Range Rover Repossessed and Returned

Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell lost his ride to the repo man last week, but apparently forked over the cash to get it back.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the former 2 Live Crew frontman's black Range Rover was repossessed at his home in Miramar, FL on November 22 because he'd missed some payments.

Rapid Recovery towed Luke's Rover ... you can see it being loaded onto the tow truck.

It's funny, though ... Uncle Luke's spokesperson sent us a video of him sitting in the Range Rover Thursday -- 8 days after the repo.

So it looks like Luther squared up.