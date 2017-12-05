Chris Pratt Try Dating Me Online Just Avoid My FB Impostor!

Chris Pratt Gives Status Update on His Facebook Impostor, Shuns Online Dating

Chris Pratt, who just filed for divorce, will not join the hordes on online dating services.

We got Chris leaving Jimmy Kimmel's studio in L.A. Monday night, and asked for a status update on his Facebook impostor sitch. Sounds like it's still pending.

Chris sent a message to his female fans over the weekend warning 'em of a guy posing as him on the social media site ... supposedly asking for numbers and dates.

Follow Chris' advice and avoid the dude at all costs. Besides, if you're really looking to court the almost-single Pratt Pratt Pratt ... there's only 1 dating site he'd ever consider.