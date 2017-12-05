Famed Photographer Bruce Weber's Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victims Talk (LIVE STREAM)

Famed Photog Bruce Weber Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victims Talk

Two male models are coming forward to detail allegations of sexual misconduct at the hands of famed fashion photographer Bruce Weber ... and TMZ will be streaming live.

The male models will be flanked by their attorney, Lisa Bloom, who has already filed a lawsuit on behalf of Jason Boyce. The suit alleges Weber -- whose work for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Gianni Versace has appeared in GQ, Vogue and Rolling Stone -- forced Boyce to undress and touch his own genitals in a 2014 photo shoot. At the time, Boyce was 28 and Weber 68.

Boyce also alleges Weber forcefully kissed him before leaving the shoot. Bloom's second client has not come forward but is expected to detail similar allegations.