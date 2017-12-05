John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer's been rushed to a New Orleans hospital for an emergency appendectomy.

John was hospitalized early Tuesday morning according to a rep for the singer. Sources tell us he's in surgery right now.

The guitarist is touring with The Dead and Company. They had a show scheduled for tonight in NOLA, but we're told that's been postponed now.

40-year-old Mayer's also been touring with his own band. It's unclear when he'll be healthy enough to get back on the road to continue.

Story developing ...