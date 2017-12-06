Bizzy Bone Can't Stop Smiling About Bitcoin

Bizzy Bone My Bitcoin Biz is None of Your Biz But, Look at My Smile!!!

Bizzy Bone ain't dishing deets about scoring in the Bitcoin biz ... but his ear-to-ear grin's the only clue you need to know he's raking.

We got the rapper at LAX Tuesday and asked him about the Bitcoin craze that's sweeping global markets. For those living under a rock -- Bitcoin's a form of digital currency that has seen its worth surge by more than 1,000% this year alone. One Bitcoin alone is now worth a whopping $13k.

Bizzy says the hip-hop community's caught up in the craze ... and for a VERY good reason.