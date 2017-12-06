Harvey Weinstein, TWC Sued for Conspiracy to Cover Up His Sexual Predator Ways

Harvey Weinstein & TWC Accused of Conspiracy To Cover Up Sexual Misconduct

The Weinstein Company's Board of Directors, lawyers and consultants all conspired to shame and blackball Harvey Weinstein's accusers ... according to a blockbuster lawsuit filed by 6 women.

The plaintiffs came into contact with Weinstein in situations that now sound familiar -- discussing scripts or movie roles during hotel room meetings where Weinstein sometimes wore only underwear. They claim he either assaulted, imprisoned or propositioned them for sex.

According to the suit, Weinstein enlisted teams of private investigators, and even a National Enquirer exec to dig up dirt on his accusers, including Rose McGowan. They claim his intent was to use the info to discredit accusers.

In the docs, the plaintiffs also point the finger at members of TWC's Board of Directors, including Knicks owner James L. Dolan -- saying they all knew about Weinstein's pattern of predatory sexual misconduct, and took steps to conceal it.

They're filing the class action suit for federal racketeering, assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress -- and they want damages for pain and suffering.