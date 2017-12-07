Khloe Kardashian Goes Overboard to Hide Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian Overboard Hiding Baby Bump

Hey, Khloe ﻿... Tristan Thompson called and he wants his trench coat back.

Khloe was out in Santa Monica Wednesday for a doctor's appointment and it just seems like she's wearing her 6-foot-9 BF's drab to hide what the world knows is a very obvious baby bump. It's clear she wanted to go to great lengths to hide the ever elusive sign of pregnancy.

She tried the ol' hide-the-bump-with-this-huge-bag-and-loose-sweater play the other day. But this is something else. C'mon, Khloe. You're pregnant. We know it and want to help celebrate!

TMZ broke the story ... Khloe's preggo with her first kid and her NBA star BF is the baby daddy.