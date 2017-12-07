LeBron James Drops $23 Million for Second L.A. Mansion

LeBron James Goes 2-for-2 in L.A. Drops $23M for 2nd Crib!!!

LeBron James is making himself right at home in L.A. ... buying his second crib in the area. Hear that, Lakers?

The King has chosen yet again the ritzy area of Brentwood for his second crib in as many years. This time he dropped $23 million for a brand spankin' new 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom crib that features an elevator and sweeping views of DTLA.

The 15,846 square foot house was built in 2017 and it's truly fit for a king -- it's got a theater room, wine cellar, cigar room with air purifying technology and an onyx bar. The rooftop terrace also has elevator access.

This crib's considerably bigger than the other Brentwood pad he bought 2 years ago ... dropping nearly 21 million bucks for that traditional-style home.

Again, Lakers ... hint, hint.