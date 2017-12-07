Cynthia Bailey on L.A. Fires Hope You're Safe, Chrissy Here's What I'd Grab If I Were You

'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey Gives Chrissy Teigen Fire Evacuation Tips

EXCLUSIVE

Cynthia Bailey and Chrissy Teigen are alike in a lot of ways -- 'cause they'd both be super moms in an emergency fire situation.

We got the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star at LAX and briefed her on the latest news about the L.A. fires and people evacuating -- like Chrissy, for example.

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

We asked Cynthia what she would take in a hot second, were she in that same crisis. Turns out her priorities line up pretty closely with her pal Chrissy -- with a few exceptions.

Cynthia has 2 items on her list Chrissy left behind. Not that there's anything wrong with Oreos.