WWE's Sasha Banks & Alexa Bliss Ditch Sexy Gear For Middle East Throwdown

Female WWE Superstars Ditch Sexy Gear For Middle East Throwdown

Breaking News

Wanna participate in a women's pro wrestling match in Abu Dhabi? Better trade out the skimpy spandex for a non-skin-baring costume ... just like Sasha Banks just did.

The pro wrestling superstar just threw down in WWE's very first women's match in the United Arab Emirates ... squaring up against Alexa Bliss.

But in order to get the green light, the women had to make extreme costume adjustments to meet the Muslim nation's strict laws on female attire. They did and the show went off without a hitch.

Triple H hailed the match as an historic moment for the WWE -- and Banks got emotional ... saying, "I started crying because of how huge this is. It's bigger than me."

Banks added, "I want to empower women and let them know that their dreams are endless and they can achieve anything."