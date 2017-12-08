Bella Hadid Joins 'Free Palestine' Protest in London

Bella Hadid Joins 'Free Palestine' Protesters

Breaking News

Bella Hadid is very vocally making it clear she's pissed about President Trump officially recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital city.

The supermodel marched with "Free Palestine" protesters outside the U.S. Embassy in London. They chanted, "Hands off Jerusalem."

It's one of many such protests going on around the world after a Palestinian extremist group called for a "day of rage" in response to Trump's decision.

Bella's action shouldn't be surprising. Her father, Mohamed Hadid -- who is Palestinian -- told us why he's disappointed by the Jerusalem move.