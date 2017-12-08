'Last Jedi' Director Rian Johnson Says Flick Pays Homage to Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary

'Last Jedi' Director Rian Johnson Carrie Fisher's Dog Honored in Flick He's Fam!!!

Carrie Fisher's dog was such an adorable companion on the set of 'Last Jedi' it was only a matter of time until the 'Star Wars' flick paid homage to him.

'Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson was at LAX Thursday and he tells our guy exactly why Gary the Dog inspired a character in the highly-anticipated movie. It's easy to see how Gary's likeness charmed his way onto the big screen ... he had us here, here and here.

Rian swears he's told no one about the plot points ... but Ram Bergman confesses he spilled the beans here and there.