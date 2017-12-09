'Ant-Man' Actress Doubles Down!! Sequel Money So Sweet

'Ant-Man' Actress Doubles Her Money for Sequel

EXCLUSIVE

"Ant-Man" actress Abby Ryder Fortson's paycheck ain't shrinking like her superhero dad in the movie, because she's bringing home twice the dough for the sequel ... TMZ has learned.

We got a hold of her minor's contract for the 'Ant-Man' franchise and Abby -- who's only 9, mind you -- was guaranteed $140k if she gets a role in an "Ant-Man" sequel. That's more than twice the $67.5k she got for the first film.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" hits theaters next July 2018. Might be too soon for buzz, but IF Abby makes it into a third flick, she'll haul in $215k.

In this case, the small guys are winning big.