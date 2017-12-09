Kendall Jenner Joins Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen and Their Kids Ice Skating

Kendall Jenner Mommies' Helper Ice Skating with Kourtney, Larsa & Kids

Kendall Jenner got to play the cool aunt Friday night ... joining Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter at the ice rink for a festive good time.

Kendall, Kourtney and 5-year-old Penelope met up with Larsa Pippen and her kids for a fun-filled night ice skating at the Lakes at Thousand Oaks. Kourtney reserved it for a 3-hour party, and some of their other famous Calabasas neighbors were also there.

None of the other Kardashian sisters were there, but it sort of makes sense ... Kylie and Khloe are pregnant, and well -- Kim's always busy.

Larsa's been part of the Kardashian crew since moving to L.A. with Scottie back in September and calling off their divorce.