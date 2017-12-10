Phaedra Parks Return to 'RHOA'? Nah, It Made Me Sick!!!

Phaedra Parks Has No Desire to Return to 'RHOA' and Says Show Made Her Physically Sick

EXCLUSIVE

Phaedra Parks is in recovery from the drama-filled life she was leading while shooting "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ... and it doesn't sound like there's any chance she'll go back.

Phaedra was at LAX when we asked about her post-'RHOA' life. She was absolutely beaming, and while she doesn't rule out a return ... she makes a pretty solid case for staying the hell away. Plus, she just signed with Wilhelmina Models.

Phaedra gives props to her old co-stars, and every woman on reality TV -- 'cause as she puts it ... real housewifin' ain't easy, y'all!

We broke the story ... Phaedra was pissed at 'RHOA' producers for firing her in May, and said she was getting harassed online because of it. Someone's definitely moved on, happily.

Hallelujah!