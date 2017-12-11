TMZ

Eli Manning's Brother: He's Got Another Super Bowl In Him!

12/11/2017 6:00 AM PST

Eli Manning's Brother: He's Got Another Super Bowl In Him!

EXCLUSIVE

Don't stick a fork in Eli Manning just yet ... his brother, Cooper, says the NY Giants QB still has another Super Bowl run left in him.

Of course, the G-Men suffered another brutal loss this weekend -- losing 30-10 to the Cowboys in Dallas ... but Cooper says there's a legit explanation.

"They're a little understaffed," the 43-year-old "NFL on FOX" star told us at LAX. 

Despite the team woes, Cooper says he expects Eli to start the rest of the season -- and clearly believes Eli is one of the elite QBs in the league.

We'll see ...

