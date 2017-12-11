LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball 'It's Not About the Money' in Lithuania

Breaking News

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are breaking their silence about their new venture -- signing with a Lithuanian pro basketball team -- and they insist the money has nothing to do with it.

The Big Baller Brand tweeted photos Monday of LiAngelo and Lamelo signing contracts, saying "It's not about the money for the Ball Brothers."

BBB goes on to say ... "They have a passion to play Basketball and to experience playing as pros was the Goal. They have accomplished this mission and are excited to be playing on the same team to top it off. The Big Baller way!"

LiAngleo and LaMelo each signed a 1-year contract with a first division Lithuanian team. According to reports, they're not expected to make more than $500 a game.

LaVar has previously said the ultimate goal is getting the boys to the NBA ... and he's hoping Lithuania is the right path.

The Balls are expected to report to camp in Janaury.