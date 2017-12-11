NYC Pipe Bomber Captured Alive and Identified Inspired by ISIS

The guy who strapped a pipe bomb to himself and set it off in an NYC subway has been captured alive ... and police say it was "absolutely an attempted terrorist act."

The bomber, now identified as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, was walking in one of the tunnels underneath NYC's Port Authority when the bomb went off. It appears something malfunctioned, or it was a very small explosive ... police captured the man at the scene.

NYPD says Ullah has been living in the U.S. for 7 years. He's a Bangladeshi immigrant, and police say the attack was definitely a terrorist act, inspired by ISIS.

FDNY says a total of 4 people were hurt in the bombing ... all non-life-threatening injuries. The Port Authority shut down all subways and the walking tunnels near the bombing.

Story developing ...