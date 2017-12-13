50 Cent Inks 8-Figure Deal with Starz

50 Cent Signs 8-Figure Deal with Starz to Extend Partnership to 2019

Exclusive Details

50 Cent's got a lot more money -- 8 figures worth -- to bring a lot more than just "Power" to the screen with Starz ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the deal tell us ... it includes 3 projects the rapper-turned actor/producer already has in development -- "Black Family Mafia," "Tomorrow, Today" and a third to be announced soon.

As you may know ... Fiddy currently boasts the hugely successful show "Power" on Starz, the most-watched series on the network. He also produces "50 Central" on BET and releases exclusive new music through his shows.

Mr. Jackson's new deal with Starz extends their business relationship to September 2019.