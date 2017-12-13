Artie Lange Arrested for Missing Another Court Date

Artie Lange is sitting in a NJ jail again, but it's not for drugs this time -- it's for missing a court date ... about a drug arrest.
Cops busted the comedian Tuesday evening at his home in Hoboken, NJ for failing to appear in Essex County court. He was supposed to face charges of heroin possession and drug paraphernalia from his arrest in May.
Artie took quite the mug shot this time around -- still rocking what looks like a busted, or infected, nose. He'd posted a pic over the weekend where it looked like he'd been punched in the face, with a cryptic message about fearing nothing.
He's still sitting in jail, waiting to see the judge.
Hey I got a quick message for u Ang. U ain’t the man. U run for the man. I fear nothing. pic.twitter.com/Sdn4BgSQzz— Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 9, 2017