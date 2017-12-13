Drew Brees Opens Incredible Playground for Special Needs Kids

Drew Brees Opens Dope Playground For Special Needs Kids

How cool is this?

Saints QB Drew Brees spent his Tuesday opening a VERY cool "fully inclusive playground" in New Orleans for kids "of all abilities" ... including those with special needs.

Drew and his family attended the grand opening of the Walnut Street Playground at Audubon Park -- it's the very first fully inclusive playground in the city.

The place has everything from swings to slides to ZIP LINES!! Plus, the play area was designed to be fully accessible for wheelchairs!

Props to Drew and his foundation -- and everyone involved.