Omarosa is Quitting White House Gig

Omarosa's breaking up with Donald Trump -- she's quit her post at the White House.

WH spokesman Sarah Sanders says Omarosa officially resigned on Tuesday to "pursue other opportunities." She had been serving as Trump's Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison -- but it had been a bumpy road.

The 'Apprentice' alum famously bumped heads with Chief of Staff Gen. Kelly. It's unclear what prompted her sudden departure, but interesting that it coincides with the Alabama Special Election.

Omarosa's resignation is not effective until Jan. 20 ... which means she'll get a full year under her belt.