Jennifer Hudson's Ex Says She's Using 'The Voice' to Trash Him

Jennifer Hudson is putting out a bunch of not-so-sly disses against her ex, David Otunga, which he says violates the gag order in their bitter custody war ... TMZ has learned.

David filed docs this week calling out Jennifer for allegedly throwing repeated public jabs his way. In the docs, David points a Dec. 4 episode of "The Voice" where Jennifer is talking to Davon Fleming, one of the contestants. She makes a crack about her relationships never lasting.

In the docs, David also accuses Jennifer of shading him with an Instagram video where she's whispering about hate and jealousy. She never says David's name, but he thinks it's all about him.

He wants the judge to find Jennifer in contempt for violating the gag order.