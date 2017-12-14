Disneyland Sued Happiest Place My Ass ... You Blacklisted Us from Club 33!

Disneyland Sued by Club 33 Members Claiming They Were Blacklisted, Booted

Mickey Mouse and his cronies at Disneyland are picking favorites within the park's exclusive Club 33, which cost 2 members access to the group ... this according to a new lawsuit.

Carlton Enterprises is suing The Happiest Place on Earth for what it calls vengeful retaliation and wrongful termination of their Prez and VP Scott and Diana Anderson's Club 33 memberships this past October after a new general manager came on board.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the Andersons allege that since Luke Stedman started running the day-to-day at Club 33 last year, he went out of his way to blacklist the couple ... going so far as to suspend their memberships twice over rumors they badmouthed the club and Ms. Anderson allegedly "raised her voice" ... before kicking them out entirely.

The final straw, from the Anderson's side anyway, went down earlier this year while Scott was attending a fantasy draft event at Disney's California Adventure ... and suddenly became very ill. He says Stedman accused him of being drunk, and pulled the plug after that.

The Andersons say Disney had no right to revoke their memberships without due process ... and they're asking a judge for damages (Club 33 ain't cheap, after all). We've reached out Walt Disney Parks for comment ... so far, no word back.