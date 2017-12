Dolph Lundgren Brock Lesnar Ain't Drago's Son ... In 'Creed 2'

Brock Lesnar Ain't Drago's Son in 'Creed 2,' Says Dolph Lundgren

EXCLUSIVE

No, having Brock Lesnar play Ivan Drago's son in "Creed 2" makes no sense ... so says Drago himself, Dolph Lundgren.

Sylvester Stallone was the person who sent the rumor factory into overdrive earlier this week when he posted a photo of Brock fighting Rocky Balboa.

So, when we saw Dolph at The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills we had to ask if Lesnar's got a job in "Creed 2."