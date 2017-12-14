Terry Bradshaw Antonio Brown Has 1 Major Advantage Over Lynn Swann

Terry Bradshaw: Antonio Brown Has One HUGE Advantage Over Lynn Swann

Wanna see Terry Bradshaw scramble like he's dodging a linebacker in the pocket?? Just ask him who the better reciever is -- Antonio Brown or Lynn Swann??

That's exactly what happened when talking to TooFab in L.A. Wednesday night ... when one of the greatest Steelers of all time was pressed with what seems like an impossible question.

Terry obviously knows firsthand how great of a receiver Swann is -- after all, they won 4 Super Bowls together -- but he admits AB84 has his old HOF teammate beat in one MAJOR category.