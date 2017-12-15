Artie Lange Flying Private Jet to Rehab After Pleading Guilty

Artie Lange Jetting to Rehab ... After Pleading Guilty

Artie Lange's life is at stake ... and that's why friends are getting him on a private jet to rehab after appearing in court Friday.

Artie's attorney, Frank Arleo, tells TMZ ... Artie pled guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance at a hearing in Essex County court in Newark, NJ. TMZ broke the story ... Artie was busted after missing a court date about his May drug arrest.

The judge ordered him to attend an in-patient drug rehab program at an undisclosed location. Artie's set to be released from jail in a matter of hours and he'll hop on a private jet paid for by 2 comedian friends, who are rallying to save Artie's life.

The comedian's scheduled to be sentenced February 23.