Cardi B Finally Meets Colin Kaepernick ... After Epic Twerk Sesh

12/15/2017 6:46 AM PST

Colin Kaepernick & Cardi B Kick It at Hot for the Holidays Concert

Breaking News

Cardi B ﻿twerked like her life depended on it at HOT 97's Hot for the Holidays concert on Thursday -- and got rewarded for her efforts with a Colin Kaepernick meet-and-greet after the show!

You might've heard ... Cardi's been backing Kaep ever since she blew up with "Bodak Yellow" -- saying she was gonna boycott the NFL if no team signed him back in September. 

Fast-forward a few months ... and the hip-hop star finally got to meet her favorite football player and his GF, Nessa -- a HOT 97 radio host -- backstage at the Prudential Center.

Nessa even congratulated Cardi for "being the sweetest and for poppin' that booty onstage!!!"

You're welcome:

