Eminem to Prez Trump Prepare to Get Impeached, Aryan!

Eminem Takes On President Trump Again, 'Prepare to Get Impeached'

Eminem is ripping into his least favorite muse again, labeling President Trump an Aryan who's about to be booted out of office.

Em's "Like Home" features Alicia Keys on the hook and tons of jabs -- vicious and humorous -- at Trump. For instance ... "All he does is watch FOX News like a parrot and repeats, while he looks like a canary with a beak."

Believe it or not, the song is supposed to be uplifting ... calling for Americans to "band together for Charlottesville and for Heather (Heyer)."

Em also ripped into 45 back in October with a blistering freestyle. We were all expecting Trump to launch a full-scale Twitter war, but it never came.

Take 2?