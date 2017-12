Farrah Abraham I Got Your Stocking Stuffer ...

Farrah Abraham Plays Mrs. Claus at Vegas Strip Club

Christmas comes this time each year, and so does Farrah Abraham in a Santa Suit ... and usually at a strip club.

Farrah kicked off her holiday season at Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas Thursday night. The 'Teen Mom'/porn star wasn't stripping -- she was only pole-adjacent as the host of a holiday party.

No doubt she helped fulfill some Christmas wishes though by raining cash on several of the dancers.

FA also flaunted her fully stuffed stocking. We know, we know ... ya barely knew her.