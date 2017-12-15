TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Tyron Woodley To Keaton Jones: Parents Are Trash, Get Away from 'Em!

12/15/2017 6:08 PM PST

Tyron Woodley to Keaton Jones: Your Parents Are Trash, Get Away From Them

Breaking News

UFC champ Tyron Woodley dropped bombs on Keaton Jones﻿' parents in the newest episode of "The Hollywood Beatdown" -- explaining why they're even worse for him than his bullies at school. 

Woodley says Keaton's dad needs to "get the hell slapped outta him" for being a white supremacist ... and his mom should take a seat after allegedly trying to parlay Keaton's fame into a cash grab.

"Why do you need money to fight bullying? You need mentors ... you don't need money."

The champ says he's still got Keaton's back -- but advises him to cut out his folks, so he can become a better person. 

Tyron also drops a huge career update, breaks down a CRAZY street fight and a whole lot more. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web