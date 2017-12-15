Tyron Woodley to Keaton Jones: Your Parents Are Trash, Get Away From Them

Tyron Woodley To Keaton Jones: Parents Are Trash, Get Away from 'Em!



UFC champ Tyron Woodley dropped bombs on Keaton Jones﻿' parents in the newest episode of "The Hollywood Beatdown" -- explaining why they're even worse for him than his bullies at school.

Woodley says Keaton's dad needs to "get the hell slapped outta him" for being a white supremacist ... and his mom should take a seat after allegedly trying to parlay Keaton's fame into a cash grab.

"Why do you need money to fight bullying? You need mentors ... you don't need money."

The champ says he's still got Keaton's back -- but advises him to cut out his folks, so he can become a better person.

