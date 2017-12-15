Lil Yachty I'm Cool with Joe Budden Now If He's Cool with Bald Jokes

Lil Yachty Says Joe Budden-Migos Beef Just Good Fun, No Anger

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Yachty's doing his best to downplay the beef he and Migos had brewing Joe Budden -- but it's hard to believe him when they just collab'd on a Budden diss track!

We got the "Peek A Boo" rapper at LAX Thursday, and asked if he wants Budden to see the upcoming video for "Ice Tray." He admits they hired a Joe look-alike just to troll him, but says he thinks the real Joe should realize it's all in good fun.

Yachty revealed a behind-the-scenes secret about the video having to do with Budden's bald head --and also slammed the "groupies" who leaked the prank early.

As we reported ... the Budden/Migos beef began during an interview before the BET Awards in June.

For some reason, Yachty thinks it's all cooled down now, despite "Ice Tray" lyrics like ... "If a n***a hatin', call him Joe Budden (p***y!)”