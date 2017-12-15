Michael Costello Actresses Prepping for Black Dress Award Show Protests

Designer Michael Costello Says Black Dresses Wanted for Award Season Protests

EXCLUSIVE

Fashion designer Michael Costello says stylists have cleaned him out of black dresses ... which is hard evidence a silent protest of sexual harassment in Hollywood is going down at the Golden Globes.

We spoke to Costello from his L.A. store, where he told us black designs flew off his racks in the past few days ... in the immediate wake of Monday's Golden Globes nominations.

There's a report more than 2 dozen women will be wearing black in solidarity, and Costello wasn't shy about name dropping some of his recent A-list clientele, including Meryl.

Costello doesn't think black will stop at the Globes carpet either. Oscars so white? Not this year.