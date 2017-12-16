Ex-Yankees Outfielder Sues White Sox Over Brutal Injury During MLB Debut

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Yankees OF Dustin Fowler is out for revenge against Chicago White Sox over a horrific injury suffered in his MLB debut ... when he slammed his knee into an electrical box while chasing a fly ball.

22-year-old Fowler was a huge prospect for the Yanks -- which expected BIG things from him when he made his MLB debut on June 29, 2017, when NY played the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After a 3-hour rain delay, Fowler started at right field -- and made headlines when he crashed into a metal electrical box while chasing Jose Abreu﻿'s foul ball in the 1st inning.

Fowler collapsed when he tried to put weight on his leg -- and was carted off the field. He never got his 1st at bat and missed the rest of the season. He's since been traded to the Oakland A's.

The Fowler was reportedly diagnosed with an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee which required emergency surgery.

Now, Fowler is suing both the Sox and the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, which owns the park.

In his suit, Fowler claims the "exposed box was positioned at a hazardous location" -- between the padded right field wall and the padded rail, at knee level.

He claims both defendants had a duty to make the field safe for players -- and they failed. Now, he wants a ton of money to make things right.

By the way, Fowler is expected to make a complete recovery by the time Spring Training 2018 begins.