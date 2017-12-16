Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Jetting Out of Town Together

Justin & Selena Jettin' Outta Town ... Romantic Holiday Getaway?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez look bundled up for a trip ... hinting they're going someplace where they'll need to cuddle up next to the fire together.

The couple were spotted at an airport in Van Nuys, CA Saturday as they headed to their private jet ... and they're packed for at least few days.

It could be a holiday vacay, or maybe just a random getaway ... but it's definitely a sign their relationship's taking off to another level.

And ya know Biebs ... the holidays are a good time for proposals. Just sayin'.