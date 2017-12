Bella Hadid Xmas In Full Swing For LOVE Advent Calendar

Bella Hadid "loves beating the sh*t out of tires for fun" and that's exactly what she does in her LOVE Advent calendar shoot ... in nothing but red satin lingerie.

Bella's got experience modeling in her undies -- she's walked the Victoria's Secret fashion show before -- but not like this. She takes a huge hammer and beats the crap out of a giant tire before rolling it in what she calls a "hammer jam."

Her sister, Gigi, boxed in her vid, but good news for Bella, her flexing is less controversial.