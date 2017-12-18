Lil Wayne Headlining at 2018 AVN Awards

Lil Wayne Gettin' It In At 2018 AVN Awards

Lollipops all around for the biggest names in porn -- Lil Wayne's coming to the 2018 AVN Awards!

Porn's version of the Oscars announced Monday they've nailed down Wayne as the musical guest for the January event. It's going down at The Joint (naturally) inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Vegas.

Porn stars Angela White and Harli Lotts will host.

Wayne's following Waka Flocka Flame ﻿and Flo Rida, who've performed at the 33rd and 34th AVNs. He calls the gig a "bucket list" moment.

Yup. Sometimes ya just gotta say bucket.