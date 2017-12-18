Carolina Panthers How Will Owner Scandal Affect Cam Newton?

Carolina Panthers: How Will Owner Scandal Affect Cam Newton?

EXCLUSIVE

It's the big question every Carolina Panthers fan is asking -- will the drama surrounding owner Jerry Richardson affect the players on the field?

Who better to ask than a former NFL star who played 10 seasons in the league -- including 1 year with the Dallas Cowboys?

So, when we saw Marcellus Wiley at Compton City Hall giving out toys to kids (salute!) we had to know ... is the Panthers' season doomed, despite their 10-4 record?

FYI, Richardson says he's selling the team at the end of the 2017 season in the wake of workplace misconduct allegations that involve alleged sexual harassment and racism.