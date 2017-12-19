Daphne from 'Scooby-Doo' Heather North Dead at 71

Daphne Voice Actress from 'Scooby-Doo' Heather North Dead at 71

Heather North -- the long-running voice of Daphne Blake in the classic cartoon, "Scooby-Doo﻿" -- has died.

The actress passed away late last month. A report says she died at her home in Studio City following a long illness. Heather first voiced the famous character in the second season's premiere in 1970. She went on to voice Daphne all the way through 2003.

Heather also had roles in "Days of Our Lives," The Barefoot Executive," "Mr. Novak," and "The Fugitive." She was married to H. Wesley Kenney, the Emmy-winning producer whom she met on "Days of Our Lives." Kenney died in 2015.

A memorial service is set for Wednesday at 11:30 AM at First Christian Church in Studio City, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported Heather's death.

She was 71.

