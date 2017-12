The Miz Middle East Bound for Xmas ... Supporting the Troops!

Love him or hate him ... gotta respect WWE superstar The Miz for his Christmas plans -- he's heading to the Middle East to spread holiday cheer to the troops!

The Miz and his wife, Maryse, were out doing some Xmas shopping in Bev Hills when he revealed he's teaming up with the USO to entertain American military members stationed overseas.

Miz is super excited about his holiday plans -- even though he doesn't know exactly where he's going yet.

Nice work, Miz.