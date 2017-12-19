MLB Star Tim Lincecum I'm RIPPED Now ... Meet Gym Lincecum!

MLB Star Tim Lincecum Resurfaces ... And He's RIPPED

Breaking News

Wanna know where Tim Lincecum﻿'s been for the past year??

Hitting the gym, bro ... and getting SHREDDED.

The former SF Giants superstar resurfaced in a photo from Rockies pitcher Adam Ottavino Monday night ... and it's clear Lincecum hasn't just been chillin' since getting dropped by the Angels last summer.

The 33-year-old's putting his new physique to use too ... windin' up the heater in what appears to be a baseball training facility.

No word on an official comeback -- but either way, lookin' good, Timmy! (We do miss the hair, though.)